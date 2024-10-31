WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Lineup for November 6 Takes Shape After Fright Night

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2024

 The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite is beginning to take form.

During this week's special AEW Fright Night Dynamite event on October 30, several matches and segments were confirmed for the episode scheduled on November 6.

The confirmed matches and segments for the 11/6 AEW Dynamite are as follows:

- Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

- Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

- Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

- The Patriarchy invites HOOK to meet them in the center of the ring

- Fight Without Honor: The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)

Bobby Lashley Joins AEW in Shocking Fright Night Debut

“The All Mighty” has officially joined #AllElite. This week’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite, which aired on Wednesday, Octobe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 31, 2024 01:52PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

