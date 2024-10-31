AEW Dynamite Lineup for November 6 Takes Shape After Fright Night

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2024

The lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite is beginning to take form.

During this week's special AEW Fright Night Dynamite event on October 30, several matches and segments were confirmed for the episode scheduled on November 6.

The confirmed matches and segments for the 11/6 AEW Dynamite are as follows:

- Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

- Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

- Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

- The Patriarchy invites HOOK to meet them in the center of the ring

- Fight Without Honor: The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)