Bobby Lashley Joins AEW in Shocking Fright Night Debut

“The All Mighty” has officially joined #AllElite.

This week’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite, which aired on Wednesday, October 30, featured the unexpected debut of Bobby Lashley in AEW.

MVP reached out to Lashley just moments after Swerve Strickland triumphed over Shelton Benjamin in the main event.

Lashley made a dramatic entrance, teaming up with MVP and Benjamin to take down Swerve and Prince Nana while fending off security attempting to intervene.

The show concluded with MVP grabbing the microphone and declaring, “Guess who’s back in business?”

