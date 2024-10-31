Bobby Lashley Joins AEW in Shocking Fright Night Debut

“The All Mighty” has officially joined #AllElite.
This week’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite, which aired on Wednesday, October 30, featured the unexpected debut of Bobby Lashley in AEW.
MVP reached out to Lashley just moments after Swerve Strickland triumphed over Shelton Benjamin in the main event.
Lashley made a dramatic entrance, teaming up with MVP and Benjamin to take down Swerve and Prince Nana while fending off security attempting to intervene.
The show concluded with MVP grabbing the microphone and declaring, “Guess who’s back in business?”
.@FIGHTBOBBY IS HERE ON FRIGHT NIGHT #AEWDYNAMITE— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 31, 2024
WE ARE LIVE ON TBS pic.twitter.com/eF7zQfMX9I
.@fightbobby has arrived as he @Sheltyb803 and @The305MVP have taken out Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 31, 2024
Fright Night #AEWDynamite has been a wild one pic.twitter.com/AawqioDFjT
