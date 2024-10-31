WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Lashley Joins AEW in Shocking Fright Night Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2024

“The All Mighty” has officially joined #AllElite.

This week’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite, which aired on Wednesday, October 30, featured the unexpected debut of Bobby Lashley in AEW.

MVP reached out to Lashley just moments after Swerve Strickland triumphed over Shelton Benjamin in the main event.

Lashley made a dramatic entrance, teaming up with MVP and Benjamin to take down Swerve and Prince Nana while fending off security attempting to intervene.

The show concluded with MVP grabbing the microphone and declaring, “Guess who’s back in business?”


