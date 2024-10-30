AEW President Tony Khan Urges Fans Not to Miss Tonight’s Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently spoke with CantonRep.com to promote the October 30th, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, which will take place in Cleveland, OH. Moxley shared his excitement about returning to his home state, saying, “I always have extra energy when I am back in Ohio. It’s like Superman flying close to the sun. It recharges me. This is the ooze I crawled out of and evolved from, and I have something extra special for the people in attendance Wednesday. This isn’t me at 18 years old getting in my beater truck and driving down to the flea market for a match. I’m bringing the big show back to Ohio, and I feel a weight on my shoulders to give them something memorable.”

Moxley also addressed his fellow Ohio residents directly: “You are the people I serve, and I have a promise. I have something special for you. I speak in absolute truths. I’m not a used car salesman. There is no buy one, free one free special. You are taking off work. You might be getting a babysitter. You’re paying for tickets and parking. Those are significant investments to me, and I feel that weight on my shoulders. … I demand you feel something when you leave this event. It might be shock. It might be horror. You might be uncomfortable. I will create a memorable experience for you, though.”

In a recent tweet, AEW President Tony Khan added, “You definitely won’t want to miss @AEW TONIGHT on TBS!”