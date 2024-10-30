WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dragon Lee Advances in WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2024

The WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament progressed on Wednesday.

The October 30 episode of WWE Speed on X aired at 12/11c, showcasing another first-round match in the tournament to find the next challenger for the reigning WWE Speed Champion, Andrade.

In the 10/30 episode, Dragon Lee triumphed over Tavion Heights, securing his spot in the quarterfinals. He will compete against the winner of the upcoming Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne first-round match in the next episode.

The victors of the Lee-Tozawa/Osborne clash will advance to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of the Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus quarterfinal matchup scheduled for next week’s show.

Watch the complete October 30 episode of WWE Speed below.


