Tony Schiavone Addresses AEW’s Online Critics

During his recent podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on the prevalent online tribalism and negativity directed at the company. He expressed his candid views on the subject, stating, “That’s fans who are, number one, idiots, but number two, do you think a lot of that is real? There are a lot of bots out there. Not only bots, do you think they’re just trying to be… (contrarian and edgy).”

Schiavone emphasized the challenges that come with being in the wrestling business, acknowledging that such negativity is part of the landscape. He continued, “That’s the nature of what we’ve got and that’s the business we’re in, so let’s move forward with that.” The announcer also shared his personal approach, revealing, “I personally stay away from that stuff because I don’t want it to affect my work at all. I don’t want the few – and believe me, compared to the actual world, it’s the few – I don’t want the few, their negativity, nor their ideas on creative, to influence what I’m doing as far as my job is concerned.”