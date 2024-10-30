WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega Set for Special Guest Appearance at NJPW Power Struggle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2024

Kenny Omega is set to make a notable appearance at Power Struggle. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Omega will be present at the event on November 4 in Osaka.

“Kenny Omega will be at EDION Arena Osaka for a special guest appearance!,” states NJPW’s website. “After a reunion at NJPW’s offices with Hiroshi Tanahashi created buzz across the wrestling world, what will come from this special appearance?”

Currently, Omega is sidelined as he recovers from a serious case of diverticulitis that has kept him out of action throughout the year. In a recent interview with Tanahashi, Omega expressed his eagerness to return once cleared, indicating his interest in participating in a match at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5.

“If they cleared me tomorrow, I would be back in the ring,” Omega shared. “There’s a lot I don’t know right now, but I’d absolutely love to be on a stage like Wrestle Dynasty.”

Thanks to AEW’s collaboration with NJPW, Omega has had the opportunity to compete in Japan, where he notably defeated Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in 2023.

Source: news.njpw1972.com
