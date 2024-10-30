WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shelton Benjamin Pursues World Title Glory in AEW at 49

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2024

At 49 years old, Shelton Benjamin remains determined to achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a World Champion.

Since joining AEW, Benjamin has made it clear to TV Insider that his primary goal in the promotion is to win the first World title of his career. He is not in AEW to simply fill a spot on the roster.

“I want a world title, period,” Benjamin stated. “That is one of the things I got in the business for. There was this article saying I was just happy to be on the roster. Where is this BS coming from? From the day I stepped into pro wrestling, I wanted to be a world heavyweight champion. Coming to AEW, that goal has not changed. I think everyone should strive for that. I think the day I retire that is something I am going to want. If I get the opportunity, I am going to make the most of it.”

Benjamin has reunited with former Hurt Business partner MVP in AEW, and he expects Bobby Lashley to join them soon. He shared with TV Insider that his experience in AEW has been positive thus far, particularly noting the number of familiar faces behind the scenes.

“The first thing that surprised me was all these familiar faces that I didn’t realize were actually in AEW. I’m talking about writing, production, and other talent I didn’t know were in AEW,” he explained. “There was almost a sigh of relief because there was so much familiarity there. I was actually surprised by how comfortable I felt and how welcoming everyone was, top to bottom. So far it has been great. Everyone has been really helpful and respectful. So far it has been a great experience. I hope to continue that.”

Tonight, Benjamin will face off against Swerve Strickland on the Halloween-themed Fright Night edition of AEW Dynamite.

Source: tvinsider.com
