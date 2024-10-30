Athena to Defend ROH Women’s World Championship in Halloween Ring Of Horror Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The ROH Women’s World Championship will be contested on Halloween in a unique match— the “Halloween Ring Of Horror” match!

As the October 31 episode of ROH On HonorClub approaches, Ring of Honor has revealed that Athena will defend her title against Abadon in this special Halloween-themed encounter.

At this time, Athena vs. Abadon is the sole match officially confirmed for the 10/31 episode of the two-hour weekly program, airing at 7/6c every Thursday night.

The challenger @abadon_AEW will face the #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG in a Halloween Ring of Horror Match!



📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/6Kf5bNC17R — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 30, 2024