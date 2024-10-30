WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Athena to Defend ROH Women’s World Championship in Halloween Ring Of Horror Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2024

Athena to Defend ROH Women’s World Championship in Halloween Ring Of Horror Match

The ROH Women’s World Championship will be contested on Halloween in a unique match— the “Halloween Ring Of Horror” match!

As the October 31 episode of ROH On HonorClub approaches, Ring of Honor has revealed that Athena will defend her title against Abadon in this special Halloween-themed encounter.

At this time, Athena vs. Abadon is the sole match officially confirmed for the 10/31 episode of the two-hour weekly program, airing at 7/6c every Thursday night.

Jon Moxley Files Trademark for “Death Riders”

Jon Moxley has submitted a new trademark application. On October 29, the AEW World Champion filed with the United States Patent and Tradema [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 30, 2024 03:34PM


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #honorclub #athena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90097/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π