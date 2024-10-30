Jon Moxley Files Trademark for “Death Riders”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jon Moxley has submitted a new trademark application.

On October 29, the AEW World Champion filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the term “Death Riders.”

This filing, intended for “merchandise and entertainment” purposes, includes an official description as follows:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”