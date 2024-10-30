AEW Fright Night Dynamite: Preview of Tonight's Action-Packed Show in Cleveland, OH

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with another action-packed edition of AEW Fright Night Dynamite, live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, starting at 8/7c on TBS!
Here’s what fans can look forward to on this October 30, 2024, show:
- Swerve Strickland takes on Shelton Benjamin in a thrilling showdown.
- The Young Bucks put their Tag-Team Titles on the line against Private Party.
- Adam Cole faces off against Buddy Matthews in a highly anticipated singles match.
- Kris Statlander squares off with Kamille.
- Hangman Page is set to address the crowd.
- Orange Cassidy will make an appearance.
⚡ AEW Champion Konosuke Takeshita Set for NJPW Special Events
A current title-holder in AEW is set to participate in the upcoming NJPW special events slated for November and December. On Monday evening [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 29, 2024 01:24PM
