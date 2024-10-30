WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2024

AEW Fright Night Dynamite: Preview of Tonight's Action-Packed Show in Cleveland, OH

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with another action-packed edition of AEW Fright Night Dynamite, live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, starting at 8/7c on TBS!

Here’s what fans can look forward to on this October 30, 2024, show:

- Swerve Strickland takes on Shelton Benjamin in a thrilling showdown.

- The Young Bucks put their Tag-Team Titles on the line against Private Party.

- Adam Cole faces off against Buddy Matthews in a highly anticipated singles match.

- Kris Statlander squares off with Kamille.

- Hangman Page is set to address the crowd.

- Orange Cassidy will make an appearance.

