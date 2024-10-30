Nick Gage Confirms Rehab Stay Amid GCW Departure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Nick Gage recently opened up about a period in rehab, confirming his commitment to prioritizing his health. Gage’s absence from the GCW Homecoming event on August 24th had left fans curious, as GCW President Brett Lauderdale later announced that Gage would be out indefinitely.

Gage, who is set to square off against Sami Callihan at the upcoming Heels Have Eyes III event by 4th Rope Wrestling, shared insights into his journey on the "Blvd Buddies" podcast. Reflecting on his relationship with GCW and Lauderdale, Gage expressed his gratitude for the bond they share. “First off, Brett Lauderdale is my friend, my best friend. He’s done a lot for my career. GCW is always going to be my home. I love Brett. I love his family," he said. Gage acknowledged that sometimes career paths diverge, adding, "Sometimes you have to move on in your career. Sometimes you don’t see eye to eye with your friends. It is what it is. Maybe down the road we can sit down…it’s business, it’s a little bit of everything. Life moves on. You have to keep trucking.”

On the topic of GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom event in January, Gage noted there hadn't been discussions about his involvement, explaining, “He’s doing him and focused on himself. I’m totally focused on myself, my brand, building bridges. I’m building a team. I’m building a squad.”

Addressing the rumors surrounding his rehab stay, Gage proudly confirmed the experience, saying, “I am proud that I went there. I will never apologize for that. I was exhausted. I was headed down the wrong path. I’m glad I noticed that and that I had people in my corner. I’m glad I went there. It helped me out. I will never apologize for going there. Nobody made me leave that place. I’m a grown ass man. Nobody makes me do anything. I left because I felt good. I was good.”