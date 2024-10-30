WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Match Card and Updates Announced for WWE NXT Return to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2024

WWE has announced a lineup of exciting matches and special appearances for next week’s NXT episode, set to air Wednesday from the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. This episode’s unique timing avoids competition with the Presidential Election coverage, promising a thrilling evening for wrestling fans.

In a Hardcore Match, Jaida Parker will clash with Lola Vice, with ECW Original Dawn Marie stepping in as the special guest referee, adding an extra layer of intensity to this encounter.

Additionally, Bubba Ray Dudley and Trick Williams are scheduled to team up against Ethan Page and Ridge Holland, a match that promises high-stakes action.

The evening also features a major 10-Woman Tag Team Match, showcasing Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, & Jazmyn Nyx) taking on the powerhouse lineup of Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Kelani Jordan, and Jordynne Grace.

ECW legends Francine and Rob Van Dam will be present, adding to the nostalgic energy at the storied Philadelphia venue.

Updated WWE NXT Lineup for Next Week:

Hardcore Match: Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice
Guest Referee: Dawn Marie

10-Woman Tag Team Match:
Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Kelani Jordan, and Jordynne Grace

Tag Team Match:
Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

Special Appearances: Francine and Rob Van Dam


