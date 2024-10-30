Francine, ECW Queen of Extreme, Returns to WWE NXT on November 6th

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Queen of Extreme, Francine, is set to make an appearance on WWE NXT!

On Tuesday, Francine shared on Twitter that she will be attending the November 6th episode of NXT, hosted at Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena. Francine’s legacy in wrestling spans from her ECW days, where she competed from 1994 to 2001.

Joining Francine at this highly anticipated event will be wrestling stars Dawn Marie and Bully Ray. Additionally, WWE has reportedly considered bringing in Amy “Lita” Dumas to add even more star power to the night.

