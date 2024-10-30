WWE NXT Results (October 29th, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

NXT comes to us live from the Performance Center. On tonight's card, we have - Tatum Paxley and Wendy Choo in a casket match, Lexis King takes on Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup, Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend their Tag Team Gold against Je'Von Evans and Cedric Alexander, Zaria makes her in ring debut at NXT and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

NXT opens with highlights from Halloween Havoc - the highlights get interrupted by Tatum Paxley who is wheeling a casket around and tells us we will get highlights after her match.

Match 1 - Casket Match: Tatum Paxley -vs- Wendy Choo

Paxley wheels out the casket, and Choo brings out a bed. The match starts and Choo tries to swing at Paxley with a pillow. Paxley gets Choo down with a dropkick and Paxley continues to beat Choo down. Paxley throws Choo over the rope and they teeter on the apron about to fall into the casket. Paxley takes down Choo on the outside - Choo kicks Paxley in the face and tries to smoke her with a garbage can. Paxley puts the can over Choo's head and then hits the can with a broomstick with Choo inside. Choo is tossed in the ring, Paxley hits Choo in the corner and hits a reverse Angle Slam. Choo gets Paxley down in the corner and slams her into the trash can. Choo dropkicks the can with Paxley in it and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, both ladies are avoiding the doll house set up in the corner. Choo arm drags Paxley into the doll house. Choo rolls Paxley into the casket and tries to close it but Paxley uses a pillow to stop the casket from closing. Choo takes apart a pillow and legos fall out. Choo hits a manhandle slam on Paxley on to the legos. Choo throws Paxley back into the casket and Paxley stops the casket from closing. Choo jumps off the apron and elbows Paxley in the casket and it closes on both of them. Choo opens the casket and the women fight in the casket and roll back into the ring. Choo slaps a sleeper hold on Paxley and pulls her back out on the casket. Paxley sprays Choo with a fire extinguisher and Choo falls through her bed and Paxley puts her in the casket and closes it.

Winner: Tatum Paxley

We come back from commercial and Trick Williams makes his way to the ring. Williams gets straight to business - Williams says he beat the hell out of Page at Halloween Havoc and made it out of the Devil's Playground. He says he's in pain and Page did say he would put Williams through pain he's never felt and he's right. BUT, Page didn't tell him Ridge Holland was going to show up and try to take him out. Williams calls out Bubba Ray Dudley since no other officials will see his side of things. Williams thanks Bubba for having his back. Bubba says it wasn't about Williams but it was about the disrespect from Ridge Holland. Bubba says as he watched the match he noticed there was no one to help Williams. He tells Williams that not one person came to save him, to help him... and asks Williams if he knows why. Bubba says its because he's the champion. He is what they want to be. Williams has a target on his back because of the title. He tells Williams he needs eyes on the back of his head. Williams says he wants revenge and he wants a tag match - Ethan Page and Ridge Holland -vs- Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley. Bubba says he's known Williams for a cool minute and he's got Bubba's mind racing with the possibilities. Bubba rattles off all the versions of his character he's played on WWE and then tells Williams this is about Williams and not about him. He says he can't take the spot to which so many backstage performers would want.

Ava Raine is backstage and says she thinks that tag team would have been great. She turns to RVD who says he has history with Bubba, but if Bubba doesn't want to be part of NXT, he does. He leaves and Kelani Jordan comes up and asks for a one on one match with Fallon Henley. Nikkita Lyons walks up and asks for her opportunity. Kelani Jordan says she'll take care of Lyons and then Fallon and leaves.

Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen are talking backstage and they approach Tony D'Angelo who is with Adriana Rizzo. Rizzo says she has things to handle. When Spears and Jensen go to talk to Tony, Luca and Stacks come by with a voicemail for Tony.

Match 2 - Heritage Cup Championship Match: Charlie Dempsey(c) w/No Quarter Catch Crew -vs- Lexis King w/William Regal

Regal, Sinclair, Borne, and Heights all take their places outside the ring and the men lock up in the ring. Dempsey gets King down with an armdrag and King is able to get a leg chokehold on Dempsey. Dempsey gets out of it and starts working on Kings leg. King comes back with some pinning combos and backslide for some near falls. King armdrags Demspey and they go back and forth. Dempsey smokes King in the face and the runs into a dropkick by King. King hits a high cross body and covers for two. Dempsey hits a butterfly suplex and wins the first fall.

First Fall: Charlie Dempsey

Second round starts and Dempsey runs at King with an elbow. Demspey gets King down in a headlock and throws him around keeping the hold locked in. King goes down with a kick from Dempsey and Dempsey starts on King's arm. Dempsey tries pinning King three times and King breaks the hold and monkey flips Dempsey twice and gets tossed over the top rope for his third attempt. King holds his foot on the outside as it hit the steel steps and he can't get back in his feet and we cut to commercial.

We come back from break and King is limping around but still fighting. Dempsey is taken down with a back body drop, clothes line and super kick and round two ends.

Second Fall: Time limited reached

Third round hits and King rolls up Dempsey off the bat for a near fall. Dempsey attacks King's leg and suplexes King. Dempsey hits another gutwrench suplex and hits the perfect plex for a two count. Dempsey then attacks King's leg in a hold. King kicks out of the hold and then men trade blows in the center of the ring. King chops Dempsey into the corner and attempts an Irish whip but his leg gives out. Dempsey slams King's knee into his leg in a backbreaker turned femur breaker. King connects with a kick. Dempsey then hits a northern lights suplex for the win.

Third Fall and Winner: Charlie Dempsey

Match 3: Brinley Reece -vs- Zaria

The women lock up and Zaria gets Reece down with a shoulder check and Reece hits Zaria who starts woman handling Reece. Zaria hyperextends Reece's arm and then slams her down. Zaria snaps Reeces arm back in place and throws her from one end of the ring to the other into the turnbuckles. Zaria hits a backbreaker on Reece and slaps her in a submission hold. Reece tries to fight back but Zaria catches her and suplexes her. Zaria hits spear and modified Rack Attack V.2 for the win.

Winner: Zaria

After the match Fatal Influence comes out and tells Zaria she shouldn't message with Fatal Influence. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade come out and congratulate Fatal Influence and say they want to join Fatal Influence in welcoming Zaria. Kelani Jordan, Guilia and Stephanie Vaquer come to even the odds but they're still one woman down and Jordynne Grace comes down and it's now 5 on 5 and the women all attack each other. Vaquer, Guilia, Zaria, Jordan and Grace all stand in the ring after clearing the ring of the mean girls.

Match 4: Nikkita Lyons -vs- Kelani Jordan

The bell rings and the women lock up. Jordan gets Lyons down with an arm drag and Lyons does the same. Jordan gets Lyons down with a dropkick and hits a handspring elbow in the corner and a sitting splash for a two count. Both ladies try to take each other down and do the splits. Lyons hits a slingshot on Jordan sending her across the ring. Lyons slingshots Jordan in the ropes and hits a suplex. Lyons gets Jordan in a headlock and kicks Jordan down. Lyons is taken down by a cross body and Jordan kicks Lyons in the face and Lyons rolls out of the ring. Back in the ring, Lyons connects with a kick and gets on the top rope to squish Jordan but is distracted by Adriana Rizzo. Jordan takes advantage and hits a split legged moonsault for the win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

After the match Rizzo attacks Lyons.

Ethan Page is in the ring and says if we think he's done we are mistaken. Ridge Holland comes out and says everyone is sick of Page. Holland says he will dethrone Williams. He says Bubba Ray is smart to reject Trick's offer and Bubba storms down to the ring. Bubba says it's time he and Ridge had a little talk. He says he knows a lot of Holland now, he's tough, fast and agile - he says he heard Holland shattered both his legs and came back in eight months and he respects that but that's where the respect ends. Bubba says he doesn't like the disrespect Ridge is throwing around and asks Holland if he knows who Bubba is. He says he's unsure if Holland deserves a title shot but he knows Page deserves absolutely nothing. He tells Holland that he has to earn his shot. Holland bites back and says no one cares about what Bubba has to say anymore. He tells Bubba he is a nostalgia act and to watch old tapes and revel in his prime - which was overrated. Holland vows to put Bubba in the hospital if he doesn't leave and Bubba strikes Holland and Page attacks Bubba. Page and Holland beat down Bubba till Trick Williams comes down for the save. Bubba gets on the mic and asks Williams if he still needs a tag partner for next week.

Backstage, Guilia, Vaquer, Jordan, Grace and Zaria are talking about who they'll take in their tag match next week. Rhea Ripley shows up and tells them to blow the roof off next week.

Backstage, Robert Stone, Stevie Turner and Ava Raine are watching screen when officials and medical run backstage. We see Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan walk by with weapons in hand and we follow the officials to a car where a bloody Rhea Ripley is laying.

Match 5 - NXT Tag Team Title Match: Fraxiom(c) -vs- Je'Von Evans & Cedric Alexander

Axiom and Alexander start the match and Alexander gets Axiom down in a leglock and Axiom comes back with one of his own. Alexander gets Axiom locked in an armbar and Axiom counters out of it and reverses it. Axiom and Alexander go back and forth with choreographed spots and Axiom tags out to Frazer. Alexander tags in Evans and Frazer flies around the ring and eventually hits a head scissor take down. Evans tags out to Alexander and Evans flies around Frazer and Alexander takes down Frazer for a two count. Alexander tags out and Evans gets elbowed in the corner and takes down Evans with an elbow. Axiom tags himself in and Frazer isn't happy allowing Evans to get a hit on Axiom. Evans tags Alexander and they both double team Axiom and Alexander hits a suicide bomb on Axiom and we hit a commercial break.

We come back from break and Alexander is on the mat with Axiom giving him the beats. Alexander is able to throw Axiom in the air and both men are laid out. Frazer and Evans are tagged in and Evans is able to get Frazer on the ground and he takes Axiom out outside and flies back into the ring with a springboard crossbody for a two.

Axiom comes in and in a mix up hits Frazer and Evans gets Frazer down for a two count. Frazer rocks Evan with a kick and Fraziom double teams Evans for a two count. Axiom gets on the top rope and Evans moves out of the way and tags Alexander. Evans and Alexander double team Axiom and Frazer drop kicks Evans into Alexander and Axiom breaking the pin. Alexander tags out - Frazer runs into a kick by Evans and Evans hits a spring board cutter for a two count on Axiom. Alexander is tagged back in - Axiom hits a destroyer on Evans and battles it out with Alexander. Alexander chops Axiom in the corner and kicks him a few times and gets on the top rope. Axiom kicks Alexander on the top rope, Frazer tags in and Axiom hits a Spanish Fly and Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash and Evans breaks up the pin. Wes Lee makes his way down with a chair and Evans suicide dives out on Lee and they fight to the back. Alexander is by himself and takes out both members of Fraxiom and almost gets the win. Fraxiom double team Alexander for the win.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions: Fraxiom

Backstage, Wes Lee and Je'Von Evans are battling backstage with Ava and RVD trying to break them up. RVD says he knows what he'll be doing next week - the brawl continues and the show goes off the air.