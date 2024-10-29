Bobby Lashley Unveils Intriguing Promo Idea for Gunther

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an engaging interview with The Lame Guys podcast, former WWE star Bobby Lashley shared a creative idea he envisioned for a potential promo segment featuring Gunther.

“When Gunther was rolling, there was one thing I wanted to do with him, and everybody would have been like, ‘Ohhhhh.’ If we were still the Hurt Business, I was like, ‘I want to roll up on him, and I want Gunther to say, ‘People like you don’t deserve a chance at my title.’ People would have been like, ‘What did he say?’

We would have toed that line. If you think about the German and these black dudes. ‘Is there a little bit of racial tension there?’ We didn’t have to go there, ‘What do you mean by ‘People like you?’ He could be like, ‘Older guys in wrestling.’ The crowd would have been like, ‘Uhhh, did he say that?’ Then I was going to say, ‘I think you look familiar,’ and do one of these [holds his thumb to his top lip, indicating a mustache]. There it is! I don’t know if we could have went there, but if we could have, there are so many things you could toe the line with there, and it could have been a huge feud.”