WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Goldberg Will Not Appear in Saudi Arabia This Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2024

Goldberg Will Not Appear in Saudi Arabia This Weekend

Don’t anticipate Bill Goldberg's presence in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently made an appearance on WWE programming, engaging in a segment with GUNTHER, which concluded with Goldberg declaring to “The Ring General,” “you’re next!”

Despite his history of participating in high-profile matches at various WWE special events in Saudi Arabia, there are currently no plans for him to travel to Riyadh this weekend.

It remains uncertain whether WWE has any intentions for a Goldberg vs. GUNTHER match or any future involvement of Goldberg.

WWE Launches Innovative Development Program for Independent Wrestlers

WWE has announced the launch of a groundbreaking developmental program aimed at giving aspiring independent wrestlers a pathway to a potenti [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 29, 2024 02:54PM


Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia #goldberg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90082/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π