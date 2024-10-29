Goldberg Will Not Appear in Saudi Arabia This Weekend

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Don’t anticipate Bill Goldberg's presence in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently made an appearance on WWE programming, engaging in a segment with GUNTHER, which concluded with Goldberg declaring to “The Ring General,” “you’re next!”

Despite his history of participating in high-profile matches at various WWE special events in Saudi Arabia, there are currently no plans for him to travel to Riyadh this weekend.

It remains uncertain whether WWE has any intentions for a Goldberg vs. GUNTHER match or any future involvement of Goldberg.