WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Champion Konosuke Takeshita Set for NJPW Special Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2024

AEW Champion Konosuke Takeshita Set for NJPW Special Events

A current title-holder in AEW is set to participate in the upcoming NJPW special events slated for November and December.

On Monday evening, it was revealed that AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, a member of The Don Callis Family, will be competing at the NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed and NJPW Strong Style Evolved shows.

Takeshita stated that he will defend his title against anyone willing to challenge him.

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed is scheduled for November 8, 2024, while NJPW Strong Style Evolved will take place on December 15, 2024.


Tags: #njpw #fighting spirit unleashed #strong style evolved #aew #konosuke takeshita

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90079/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π