AEW Champion Konosuke Takeshita Set for NJPW Special Events

A current title-holder in AEW is set to participate in the upcoming NJPW special events slated for November and December.

On Monday evening, it was revealed that AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, a member of The Don Callis Family, will be competing at the NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed and NJPW Strong Style Evolved shows.

Takeshita stated that he will defend his title against anyone willing to challenge him.

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed is scheduled for November 8, 2024, while NJPW Strong Style Evolved will take place on December 15, 2024.