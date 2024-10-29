Chavo Guerrero Calls Out Disco Inferno Over Offensive Remarks

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a post on X, former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) responded to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe facing backlash for a joke made at a Donald Trump rally in New York City. Hinchcliffe remarked:

“There’s a lot going on, like, I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

Former WWE and WCW star Chavo Guerrero joined the conversation with the following exchange:

Gilbertti: “Democrats getting offended by comedians is something you never would have seen a few years ago. Everyone knows this. Classic Fake Outrage.”

Guerrero: “You are just getting more stupid as time goes on. Don’t get me wrong, you were always stupid, just more now.”

Gilbertti: “Where’s the lie, Chavo?”

Guerrero: “No lie…you are definitely more stupid.”

Gilbertti: “You are more than welcome on the podcast to discuss. I disagree with your assessment that I am stupid. Should be a slam dunk for you. Let me know.”