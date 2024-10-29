Dominik Mysterio Scores Shocking Upset Over Damian Priest on WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Dominik Mysterio has done it!

As WWE headed into the "go-home" episode of Raw on Monday, October 28, before Crown Jewel 2024, fans tuned in with high anticipation at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. WWE promoted that Dominik Mysterio would take on a former world champion in the evening’s main event, setting the stage for a clash of significant proportions.

The night’s reveal came early as WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that “Dirty” Dom would face none other than Damian Priest, a former world champion and a formidable member of The Judgment Day.

As the main event unfolded, The Judgment Day interfered to assist Dominik, attempting to throw Priest off his game. Priest responded with relentless ferocity, laying waste to Carlito and JD McDonagh, who had tried to intervene. When Carlito was dragged out of the ring by other Judgment Day members, a momentary distraction allowed Dominik to roll up Priest from behind, securing a stunning upset victory that shook the WWE Universe.