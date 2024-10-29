WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Dominik Mysterio Scores Shocking Upset Over Damian Priest on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2024

Dominik Mysterio Scores Shocking Upset Over Damian Priest on WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio has done it!

As WWE headed into the "go-home" episode of Raw on Monday, October 28, before Crown Jewel 2024, fans tuned in with high anticipation at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. WWE promoted that Dominik Mysterio would take on a former world champion in the evening’s main event, setting the stage for a clash of significant proportions.

The night’s reveal came early as WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that “Dirty” Dom would face none other than Damian Priest, a former world champion and a formidable member of The Judgment Day.

As the main event unfolded, The Judgment Day interfered to assist Dominik, attempting to throw Priest off his game. Priest responded with relentless ferocity, laying waste to Carlito and JD McDonagh, who had tried to intervene. When Carlito was dragged out of the ring by other Judgment Day members, a momentary distraction allowed Dominik to roll up Priest from behind, securing a stunning upset victory that shook the WWE Universe.


Tags: #wwe #raw #dominik mysterio #damian priest

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90071/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π