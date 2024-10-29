WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Judgment Day’s Tag-Team Titles Now Targeted by The War Raiders

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2024

The Judgment Day’s Tag-Team Titles Now Targeted by The War Raiders

The Judgment Day Set to Defend WWE Tag-Team Titles Against New Contenders

On the October 28 episode of WWE Raw from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, a triple-threat tag-team match determined the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

The War Raiders emerged victorious over two formidable teams: the LWO pairing of Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

With this win, Erik and Ivar have secured a title shot against reigning champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

For the complete WWE Raw results from October 28, 2024, be sure to check out our full recap.


Tags: #wwe #raw #the judgment day #erik #ivar #the war raiders

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90070/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π