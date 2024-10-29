The Judgment Day’s Tag-Team Titles Now Targeted by The War Raiders

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Judgment Day Set to Defend WWE Tag-Team Titles Against New Contenders

On the October 28 episode of WWE Raw from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, a triple-threat tag-team match determined the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

The War Raiders emerged victorious over two formidable teams: the LWO pairing of Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

With this win, Erik and Ivar have secured a title shot against reigning champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

