WWE Raw Results (October 28th, 2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, October 28, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on RAW, Bron Breakker's reign as our New Intercontinental Champion begins, LWO, The New Day and The War Raiders battle it out to determine the No 1 Contender for the Tag Titles, Sheamus takes on Ludwig Kaiser, Dominik Mysterio faces a former World Champion, Zelina Vega goes head to head with Ivy Nile, Seth Rollins appears live on RAW and much more!

Check back for live results when the show starts!

The show opens with the Crown Jewel title being escorted into the building. We also see The Judgement Day making their way into the arena. Seth Rollins walks backstage as well.

Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore discuss NXT's Halloween Havoc that happened this weekend and then we have a video package play highlighting some spots from the Jey Uso -vs- Bron Breakker match from last week. We also see highlights from the Tag Team Title match from SmackDown where The Bloodline lost their titles to Motor City Machine Guns as well as the reunion of The Usos.

Jey Uso is out in the concession area with fans YEETING and he proceeds down the crowd to the ring. Uso reminds us that he's in Hershey, PA and says a lot has happened this week. He lost his title, Bloodline drama - but there is only one Uce he wants to talk to and he knows who he is. Jimmy Uso's music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Jimmy says he's on Monday Night RAW in the middle of this ring so he can look Jey right in his eyes and say thank you. Jimmy says they all need together to take down the new Bloodline. Jey interrupts and says they're not the ones to take down the Bloodline. He says the last time they were face to face was at Wrestlemania. Lots has changed now and Jey has done a lot without Jimmy but nothing tops being Jimmy's twin brother. Jimmy goes in for a hug and Jey stops him and says they still have things to fix. Jey says this time they're no longer anyone's side pieces or yes man, so this time they do it together and they do it together - he'll be Jey and Jimmy will be Jimmy - The Usos. Jimmy says Roman Reigns will be at Smackdown on Friday and Jey needs to be there to squash this beef. Jey says he will be at Smackdown. Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga run and The Uso's go after them. Outside the ring, Solo orders Jacob Fatu to get in the ring. Fatu, Loa and Tonga tear apart The Usos. Sikoa throws a chair into the ring, and Tonga and Loa tie up Jimmy in the ropes and make him watch Fatu assault Jey with a chair. Jey gets free and Jimmy finds his way out of the ropes and they beat on The Bloodline who flee the ring.

Adam Pearce is on his phone yelling at Nick Aldis for The Bloodline showing up. the Judgement Day comes by and asks who Dom's challenger is. Pearce says Damian Priest will be Dom's opponent. Balor says Dom needs to be careful against Priest. Dom says he's going to prove he can be champ and will defeat Priest without the help of The Judgement Day.

Match 1: Ludwig Kaiser -vs- Sheamus



The bell rings and the men lock up and Sheamus gets Kaiser in the corner and then men trade right hands. Kaiser tries to over power Sheamus but Sheamus holds his ground and takes Kaiser down and knees Kaiser in the face. Kaiser uses the ropes for momentum and kicks Sheamus and clothesline Sheamus. Kaiser hits a basement drop kick sending Sheamus outside. Kaiser uses the ring posts to assault Sheamus and targets Sheamus' arm. Kaiser tries to use the ringpost again, against Sheamus but he counters and slams Kaiser into the post. Sheamus sets up Kaiser for a powerbomb, Kaiser counters into a Guillotine chokehold, and Sheamus breaks the hold by throwing Kaiser into the steel steps and we cut to commercial break.

Back from break, Sheamus hits a backbreaker on Kaiser and clobbers him to the mat. Sheamus goes to kick Kaiser but gets thrown over the ropes. Sheamus slaps Kaiser outside the ring and then lines up Kaiser for the 10 beats. Sheamus clothesline Kaiser from the top rope and covers for a near fall. Sheamus climbs the ropes with Kaiser on his shoulders. Kaiser powers out and powerbombs Sheamus and kicks him for a two count. Kaiser punches Sheamus over and over again, Sheamus does the same and kicks Kaiser and hits the Brogue Kick for the win.

Winner: Sheamus

A video package for Rhea Ripley plays where she calls out Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

The Usos are walking backstage and run into Sami Zayn. Zayn asks if he can talk to Jey by himself. Jimmy gets into Sami's face and Jey asks him for a minute. Zayn is asking Jey if everything is fine now? After all The Bloodline did to Jey... this is it? Zayn tells Jey to not get involved - it's not Jey's fight. Jey says Sami doesn't understand because he's not family and walks off.

We get a video promo from Gunther - he calls Rhodes a gutless champion and talks about how he and Kaiser take on Orton and Rhodes and will defeat them.

Match 2: Zelina Vega w/Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde - vs- Ivy Nile w/The Creed Brothers



The bell rings and Vega slaps Nile - making Nile drive Vega into the corner. Nile kicks Vega and tries to splash her in the corner but Vega gets out of the way sending Nile outside the ring. Vega hits a meteora to the outside and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Nile is crawling around the ring as Vega showboats. Nile tries to hit a suplex on Vega but she reverses to a neck breaker. Vega hits a moonsault for a two count. Vega tries a tornado DDT and Nile counters to a bridging suplex for a two count. Vega knees Nile and Julius Creed pulls Nile out of the way as Vega tries for the Code Red. Nile hits a swinging Ura Nage for the win.

Winner: Ivy Nile

Jimmy Uso is packing up his stuff and Jey comes in and asks how the chat with Zayn went. Jey says he told him he's not family and Jimmy wants to talk to Zayn and leaves.

Seth Rollins struts around backstage.

Seth's music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins talks about Reed and says both he and Reed are monsters and Reed has woken something in his soul. As Rollins is discussing their match at Crown Jewel, Bronson Reed interrupts via video feed. Reed says if Rollins wants to hunt a monster to come out to the parking lot and find him. Rollins leaves the ring and heads to the parking lot. Adam Pearce tries to intercept Rollins but Rollins charges at Reed and the two go at it. Reed throws Rollins up on the crates against the trailer. Rollings hits Reed with the door of the trailer and stomps Reed on the hood of a car as officials run to check on Reed. Reed comes back and Rollins kicks Reed and hits him with objects. Reed throws a garbage can and hits Rollins and he climbs into the truck and hits a Death Valley Driver on Rollins of the truck through tables. Rollins is out and Reed gets up and gingerly walks away.

Barrett and Tessitore take us backstage and discuss the R-Truth and Miz debacle.

Backstage, Alpha Academy is talking and R-Truth comes by and talks about how much better they look without Chad Gable. The Miz comes back and apologizes to R-Truth. Maxxine tells him not to listen to Miz. The Miz and R-Truth shake hands and make up and Truth tells Miz he has something for him and slaps The Miz and wishes him luck against the Wyatts and calls Pete Dunne "Butch" as he walks by him.

Match 3 - No 1 Contenders Match: LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) -vs- War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) -vs- The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)



Ivar, Lee and Kingston start the bout. Ivar is knocked down by both Kingston and Lee and they drop kick Ivar. Kingston rolls up Lee for a two count. Ivar kicks Kingston and knocks him down and squishes Lee in the corner. Woods is tagged in and breaks a near fall. Erik is tagged in and The War Raiders take out both teams and send them all out of the ring and then throw Lee onto Woods, Kingston, and Mysterio on the outside.

Back from break, Erik, Mysterio, and Woods trade blows and Erik starts getting double teamed but he's able to get Woods to the mat. Erik throws Rey onto Woods and tags out to Ivar. Ivar and Erik beat on both Woods and Mysterio. Erik is tagged back and he throws Woods into Mysterio. Erik tags out and Rey counters on Ivar and sends Erik out of the ring. Woods takes out Lee and kicks down Mysterio. Ivar comes and hits a spinning heel kick on Woods - Woods is able to tag in Kingston who takes down both Ivar and Rey Mysterio. Kingston slams Rey on Ivar and hits a double boom drop. Kofi hits the SOS on Mysterio and Woods takes out Mysterio, Erik and Lee. Everyone is outside the ring, and Kingston comes off the top rope onto the rest of the guys outside and we cut to commercial.

Back to the action, Ivar tries to splash Mysterio in the corner and misses. Kingston is taken down, Lee and Erik are tagged in. Lee flies all over the ring and gets the better of Erik. Lee gets on the top rope and double stomps Kingston and hits a cradle DDT on Erik. Lee takes out Woods and Ivar as well as they try to interfere. Lee drop kicks Kingston in the corner and Erik breaks the count. Erik punches Lee in the corner and sits him on the top turnbuckle. Kingston joins them both on the top turnbuckle. Lee tries to flip over them and hit a powerbomb but fails. Mysterio hits a hurricanrana off the top rope on Erik while Lee powerbombs Kingston. Woods and Lee battle it out on the mat. Lee connects with a knee, Ivar takes out Lee and Rey takes out Ivar. Woods and Kingston are ready to win the match, Woods gets distracted and LWO double team Kingston. Chad Gable comes in and takes out Rey Mysterio. This allows the War Raiders to double team Kingston and get the win.

Winners: The War Raiders

Backstage The Miz is bitching at Adam Pearce about all the misfortunes he's been experiencing. The Final Testament comes by and say The Miz's mission is to find Uncle Howdy and find out why he's messing with Karrion Kross, and if he doesn't Kross will break The Miz's legs.

Jimmy Uso is walking backstage looking for Sami Zayn. Jey comes up and asks if he's met with Zayn and they see in the parking lot that Sami Zayn is talking to Solo Sikoa. Jimmy says they're family and that's why its all they have and they glare and snarl at Zayn.

Match 4: Damian Priest -vs Dominik Mysterio



Priest is in the ring, and Dom comes out with Liv and Raquel who let him go to the match solo. The bell rings and Dom immediately attacks Priest. Priest throws Dom in the corner and pounds on Dom in the corner. Priest slaps around Dom and throws him into the turnbuckle. Dom is able to trip Priest and goes for a 61p but runs into a big boot by Priest. Priest throws Dom to the outside and swings him in to the barricade. Dom is able to throw Priest into the turnbuckles and then splashes on to Priest.

We come back from break and Dom is attempting the Three Amigos, he gets two but Priest counters and slams him. Priest clotheslines, kicks and punches Dom in a series of combos. Priest hits an elbow on Dom in the corner and takes him down with a slam for a two count. Priest covers again after a clothesline and gets a two count. Priest sets up for the South of Heaven and Dom rolls out of the ring. Priest runs to the outside and body checks Dom on to the announce table. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez come down and distract the ref. JD McDonagh and Carlito come down and attack Priest. Priest takes out JD with a chair and hits Carlito in the ring with a chair. Mysterio runs in and rolls up Priest for the win.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

After the match, Priest hits The Razor's Edge on Dom. Priest grabs a chair and starts brutalizing Dom with a chair. Priest goes to leave but decides to come back and beat on Dom some more. He stands above a fallen Dom. Carlito comes in to save Dom and Priest hits The South of Heaven on Carlito. He then picks up Dom and hits The South of Heaven on Mysterio. Priest celebrates in the ring as The Judgement Day looks on as the show goes off the air.