WWE Hall of Famer Set to Launch His Own Cigar Line

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has announced that he is gearing up to launch his own cigar line, with an official announcement set to hit social media soon.

D-Von Dudley, who retired from active wrestling in 2016, later served as a producer with WWE until 2023. Despite stepping away from the ring, he has occasionally made in-ring appearances, teaming up with long-time partner Bubba Ray Dudley. Now, D-Von is shifting his focus to new ventures, including training the next generation of WWE talent.

In a recent interview with Rodolfo Roman, D-Von discussed his wrestling school in Winter Park, Florida, where he prepares aspiring wrestlers for WWE.

“I’ve been doing a lot of great things lately,” D-Von shared. “Working behind the scenes with WWE, and I recently opened my own school in Winter Park, Florida, just three minutes from the WWE Performance Center. We’re right there, training new students and getting them ready for WWE.”

In addition to his school, D-Von is diving into the cigar industry. “I’m also about to launch my own cigar line, which will be announced soon and posted all over social media,” he revealed. “Like I said, I’ve got my hands in just about everything!”