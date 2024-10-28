AEW Rampage Viewership Rises For October 25 Episode Against Tough Competition

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership figures are in for the Friday, October 25, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage. Wrestlenomics reports that the 10/25 broadcast attracted 241,000 viewers, marking an increase from the previous week's 234,000 viewers on 10/18.

In addition, Friday’s show saw a rise in the key 18-49 demographic rating, achieving a 0.09 rating compared to the prior week’s 0.06 rating.

AEW Rampage on 10/25 went head-to-head with intense competition, specifically the latter half of Game 1 of the 2024 MLB World Series, featuring the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. This high-stakes matchup, drawing 15.2 million viewers on FOX, presented a challenge given the vast appeal of two major-market teams.