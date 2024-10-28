WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Viewership Rises For October 25 Episode Against Tough Competition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

The viewership figures are in for the Friday, October 25, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage. Wrestlenomics reports that the 10/25 broadcast attracted 241,000 viewers, marking an increase from the previous week's 234,000 viewers on 10/18.

In addition, Friday’s show saw a rise in the key 18-49 demographic rating, achieving a 0.09 rating compared to the prior week’s 0.06 rating.

AEW Rampage on 10/25 went head-to-head with intense competition, specifically the latter half of Game 1 of the 2024 MLB World Series, featuring the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. This high-stakes matchup, drawing 15.2 million viewers on FOX, presented a challenge given the vast appeal of two major-market teams.

