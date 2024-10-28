WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Confirms Seth Rollins Set for Raw Ahead of Crown Jewel Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

WWE Confirms Seth Rollins Set for Raw Ahead of Crown Jewel Match

WWE has officially confirmed that Seth Rollins will appear on tonight’s episode of Raw as he prepares for his upcoming match against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel, scheduled for this Saturday. The following matches have also been announced for the event:

- WWE World Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament Final: New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee)

- Dominik Mysterio vs. a former World Champion

- Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

- Seth Rollins is set to appear


Tags: #wwe #raw #seth rollins

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90062/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π