WWE Confirms Seth Rollins Set for Raw Ahead of Crown Jewel Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has officially confirmed that Seth Rollins will appear on tonight’s episode of Raw as he prepares for his upcoming match against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel, scheduled for this Saturday. The following matches have also been announced for the event:

- WWE World Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament Final: New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee)

- Dominik Mysterio vs. a former World Champion

- Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

- Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

- Seth Rollins is set to appear