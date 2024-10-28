WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Unveils Official Theme Song for WWE Crown Jewel 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

WWE has a longstanding tradition of featuring prominent musical artists at its premium live events, and the upcoming Crown Jewel 2024 is no exception. Following the announcement of Cardi B as the face of SummerSlam 2025, this year’s Crown Jewel is set to gain major attention with its official theme song selection alone.

Legendary rapper Future, who boasts 7.9 million followers on X, will contribute one of his tracks to WWE for Crown Jewel, much to the excitement of Triple H. Expressing his enthusiasm, Triple H tweeted a special shout-out to Future, Massari, and Mohamed Ramadan, as their collaboration “ARABI” will serve as the official theme song for WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

Triple H’s tweet reads: “Shout out to our friend @1future who’s back on @WWE speakers, this time with @Mohamed_Ramadan and @massari for #WWECrownJewel official theme song ‘ARABI.’ #RiyadhSeason.”

Crown Jewel 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, November 2, at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.


