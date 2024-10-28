Chris Bey Recovering Post-Surgery Following TNA Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An update on Chris Bey.

Chris Bey sustained an injury during TNA’s TV tapings at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit. Following ABC’s match against The Hardys, Bey was stretchered out in a neck brace. Although the injury details remain unclear, Fightful Select reports Bey was taken to the hospital for surgery and is currently in recovery.

Bey, a TNA roster member since 2018, is a former X-Division Champion and three-time TNA World Tag Team Champion alongside Ace Austin. At Bound for Glory, they faced The Hardys and The System’s Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers in a Full Metal Mayhem match, where The Hardys ultimately captured the TNA tag team titles for the third time.

We wish him all the best with his recovery.