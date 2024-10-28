Chris Bey Recovering Post-Surgery Following TNA Injury

An update on Chris Bey.
Chris Bey sustained an injury during TNA’s TV tapings at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit. Following ABC’s match against The Hardys, Bey was stretchered out in a neck brace. Although the injury details remain unclear, Fightful Select reports Bey was taken to the hospital for surgery and is currently in recovery.
Bey, a TNA roster member since 2018, is a former X-Division Champion and three-time TNA World Tag Team Champion alongside Ace Austin. At Bound for Glory, they faced The Hardys and The System’s Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers in a Full Metal Mayhem match, where The Hardys ultimately captured the TNA tag team titles for the third time.
We wish him all the best with his recovery.
