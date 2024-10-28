Shawn Michaels Extends Invitation to Bubba Ray Dudley for WWE NXT Appearance

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following Halloween Havoc 2024, WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley received an invitation to appear on WWE NXT.

During NXT Halloween Havoc, Busted Open Radio’s Dave LeGreca and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley co-hosted the pre-show and were involved in the live event. Ridge Holland interrupted the duo twice during the night, which visibly frustrated Dudley.

In response to the ongoing disruption, Bubba Ray stepped in to assist NXT Champion Trick Williams, who was attacked by Holland and Ethan Page after defeating Page in the Devil’s Playground main event.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bubba Ray Dudley shared that WWE icon Shawn Michaels personally invited him to make an appearance on the October 29 edition of WWE NXT. Bubba Ray stated:

“Shawn (Michaels) actually invited me to go to NXT tomorrow. He’s like, ‘The door’s open if you ever wanna come. Door’s open.’”

Reflecting on the offer, he added, “What I said last week: ‘How do you turn down the invitation to Halloween Havoc?’ And now if he says, ‘Hey, do you wanna come to NXT? The door’s open.’ Do I go? Do I address this with Ridge (Holland)? What would you do?”