Shelton Benjamin Recounts Getting Yelled At by Vince McMahon for "Ragdolling" Daniel Puder in a Shoot Wrestling Session

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Shelton Benjamin, a former standout amateur wrestler and two-time All-American at the University of Minnesota, recently recalled a unique story involving Daniel Puder, who famously joined WWE through Tough Enough and gained attention after putting Kurt Angle in a kimura lock during a live segment.

In an interview on Gabby AF with Gabby LaSpisa, Shelton detailed a memorable moment that took place just after Puder's encounter with Angle. Recalling the atmosphere, Shelton said, “Wrestling fans know Daniel Puder. He had the infamous armlock on Kurt... they had to pin him real quick.” He explained that following this, he and Charlie Haas were play-wrestling in the ring, and Charlie staged a takedown, which led to some lighthearted drama as Shelton urged him to get back in the ring.

When Puder stepped in, Shelton’s competitive spirit kicked in, especially considering Puder’s reputation after the incident with Angle. "A lot of people were intimidated by Puder because he almost tapped out Kurt. I’m fresh off Team Angle, ‘I want to know what you can do anyway,’" he shared. Shelton described how he physically dominated Puder, throwing him with force to the point that Vince McMahon intervened, saying, “That’s enough of that. That’s enough of that shoot shit. Learn to work, damnit.”

Shelton ended the story by emphasizing how he "ragdolled" Puder, showcasing his own wrestling skills and, in his words, putting a damper on the mystique surrounding Puder. Although Puder won Tough Enough in 2004, his WWE career was brief, ending in 2005.

Source: Fightful for transcription
