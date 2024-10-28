Bo Dallas Opens Up on Emotional Return to WWE and Portrayal of Uncle Howdy

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE star Bo Dallas recently shared his journey of portraying Uncle Howdy on the Headlock Der Pro Wrestling podcast, delving into the intense emotions involved and the legacy he feels compelled to uphold. Reflecting on the connection with his late brother Windham (Bray Wyatt), Dallas expressed:

“A lot of emotions. I knew I was coming back to wrestling. Like I said, right before Windham’s passing, we got so excited about this that we needed to come back. When he did pass, obviously I needed some time. But as that was going away or I was working through that, I knew I had to come back for him. Obviously, all that was going on in my mind. Endless thoughts. Can I do this? What’s this going to be like? But on that night and every night since when I hear that music and I feel like he’s with me. I really do.”

Dallas went on to describe how stepping into the Uncle Howdy persona transforms him, making him feel like a different person altogether:

“Any doubts or fear, I like change. It’s like he gives me the strength to do it. It’s more strength than I’ve ever had in any other instance in wrestling. When I go out, I believe in it so much that I’m not even the same person when I’m out there. I’m more Uncle Howdy than I am Bo Dallas than I am Taylor Rotunda. If you were to have a conversation with me out there, it wouldn’t be the same person that you’re talking to right now.”

For the full discussion, you can check out the complete podcast in the video below.