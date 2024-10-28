Seth Rollins’ Love/Hate Affair with the Bears Peaks After Hail Mary Loss

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Seth Rollins' ongoing relationship with the Chicago Bears is nothing short of a classic love/hate saga. He’s all in when the Bears show promise, but his enthusiasm evaporates when they stumble—especially after this Sunday’s unexpected defeat to the Washington Commanders.

The Bears seemed on the verge of victory when the Commanders made a last-ditch “Hail Mary” attempt and scored, sealing a shocking win. Rollins, who was at the stadium, was spotted celebrating what appeared to be a sure Bears win, only to be caught on camera moments later in disbelief as the Commanders secured the game.

Barstool Sports’ Eric Nathan humorously captured the moment on Twitter: “Seth Rollins now knows how we felt when he turned on The Shield,” referring to a memorable WWE betrayal

Seth Rollins now knows how we felt when he turned on The Shield pic.twitter.com/Rv4376CryU — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) October 28, 2024

Reacting to the dramatic turn of events, Rollins later tweeted, “I hate footballlllll. My god.”

The “Hail Mary” play was nothing short of spectacular. As NFL commentator Pat McAfee and others noted, even Bears defender Tyrique Stevenson had prematurely celebrated, assuming victory was in hand. But, in a twist, Stevenson attempted to intercept the pass, inadvertently tipping it right into the hands of a Commanders receiver. After the game, Stevenson issued an apology for his lapse in focus.

In a final touch of humor, the Washington Commanders' Twitter account playfully thanked Rollins for attending, adding an extra layer of rivalry to the unforgettable play.