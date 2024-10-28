WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Seth Rollins’ Love/Hate Affair with the Bears Peaks After Hail Mary Loss

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Seth Rollins’ Love/Hate Affair with the Bears Peaks After Hail Mary Loss

Seth Rollins' ongoing relationship with the Chicago Bears is nothing short of a classic love/hate saga. He’s all in when the Bears show promise, but his enthusiasm evaporates when they stumble—especially after this Sunday’s unexpected defeat to the Washington Commanders.

The Bears seemed on the verge of victory when the Commanders made a last-ditch “Hail Mary” attempt and scored, sealing a shocking win. Rollins, who was at the stadium, was spotted celebrating what appeared to be a sure Bears win, only to be caught on camera moments later in disbelief as the Commanders secured the game.

Barstool Sports’ Eric Nathan humorously captured the moment on Twitter: “Seth Rollins now knows how we felt when he turned on The Shield,” referring to a memorable WWE betrayal 

Reacting to the dramatic turn of events, Rollins later tweeted, “I hate footballlllll. My god.”

The “Hail Mary” play was nothing short of spectacular. As NFL commentator Pat McAfee and others noted, even Bears defender Tyrique Stevenson had prematurely celebrated, assuming victory was in hand. But, in a twist, Stevenson attempted to intercept the pass, inadvertently tipping it right into the hands of a Commanders receiver. After the game, Stevenson issued an apology for his lapse in focus.

In a final touch of humor, the Washington Commanders' Twitter account playfully thanked Rollins for attending, adding an extra layer of rivalry to the unforgettable play.


Tags: #wwe #seth rollins

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90050/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π