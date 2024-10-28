Cody Rhodes Credits Goldust as an Unseen Hero of WWE’s Attitude Era

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cody Rhodes may have finally completed his journey at WrestleMania 40, but a vital part of his story—his older brother, Dustin Rhodes—was absent from the climactic chapters. As Cody, the American Nightmare, cements his legacy as the Undisputed WWE Champion, his brother Dustin, Dusty Rhodes’ first-born, remains an active force in AEW and Ring of Honor.

Throughout his extensive career, Dustin has portrayed numerous personas, but it was his unforgettable role as the character Goldust that many believe solidified his status as a wrestling legend.

“I think I was 14 years old when Goldust was really hitting his stride on WWE television,” Cody shared with The Schmo. “I can certainly say that it was a unique thing to see. My friends had a lot of feelings about what Goldust was doing.”

During an era when many wrestlers leaned into family legacies, Dustin chose a different path, going all-in on Goldust—an androgynous, gold-painted character that unsettled opponents long before the match began.

“Knowing how much he had subverted expectations, knowing how much he didn’t want to just be a Rhodes, he wanted to be his own thing. I was very proud of Dustin throughout that whole run, what he did, and the lengths he went to do it,” Cody reflected.

As the 90s progressed and shock value became a staple of pop culture, Goldust continued to push boundaries, embodying Dustin’s fearless creativity. To Cody, the character remains a testament to his brother’s visionary approach, one that deserves wrestling’s highest honors.

“Goldust was an underrated part of the Attitude Era, certainly somebody worthy of the Hall of Fame,” Cody emphasized.

