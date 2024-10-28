Donald Trump’s Limo Prank Left Vince McMahon Fuming in Front of WWE Superstars

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Vince McMahon was reportedly furious after Donald Trump outshone him in front of WWE stars by showing up with a larger limo. The incident was shared by former WWE star Armando Estrada on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, recalling that Trump noticed McMahon’s smaller limo and commented, “Hey Vince, since you have a smaller limo, some of your guys can jump in with me.”

The playful jab didn’t sit well with McMahon, who angrily ordered his driver to ensure they arrived at the airport before Trump. Estrada recounted, “He was legit hot at Trump for making that comment.”

This incident is just one example of the long and occasionally humorous history between McMahon and Trump, whose friendship spans decades—from Trump’s properties hosting WrestleMania to McMahon’s wife Linda joining Trump’s cabinet.