WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Donald Trump’s Limo Prank Left Vince McMahon Fuming in Front of WWE Superstars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Donald Trump’s Limo Prank Left Vince McMahon Fuming in Front of WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon was reportedly furious after Donald Trump outshone him in front of WWE stars by showing up with a larger limo. The incident was shared by former WWE star Armando Estrada on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, recalling that Trump noticed McMahon’s smaller limo and commented, “Hey Vince, since you have a smaller limo, some of your guys can jump in with me.”

The playful jab didn’t sit well with McMahon, who angrily ordered his driver to ensure they arrived at the airport before Trump. Estrada recounted, “He was legit hot at Trump for making that comment.”

This incident is just one example of the long and occasionally humorous history between McMahon and Trump, whose friendship spans decades—from Trump’s properties hosting WrestleMania to McMahon’s wife Linda joining Trump’s cabinet.


Tags: #wwe #donald trump #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90047/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π