WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Bully Ray on Dark Order’s Bold Stand Against Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Bully Ray on Dark Order’s Bold Stand Against Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (also known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE) recently joined Busted Open Radio, where he discussed a range of topics, including his thoughts on AEW’s Dark Order.

Reflecting on their early days, Ray shared, “Remember when Dark Order first hit the scene? Man, I was in to that gimmick, I was in to that story. I thought it was different, it was interesting. I think the Dark Order guys somehow have maintained a certain amount of love from the AEW fanbase.”

He also weighed in on the Dark Order’s confrontation with the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC), saying, “I like that these guys that don’t get as much TV time and aren’t around as much are so willing to put their lives on the line for a company that they believe in, because if they’re willing to do it then every top guy should be willing to do it also. The guy that wears the mask [Evil Uno], who’s a pretty decent talker, I can see him giving a rallying cry. Like, ‘what the hell is wrong with everybody over here? If we’re willing to fight, why aren’t you willing to fight too?’”

Click here to listen to the full interview.

AEW Star Shocks Fans with Surprise Appearance at Glory Pro Wrestling Event

AEW star Ricky Starks shocked fans with a surprise appearance at Glory Pro Wrestling’s recent PPV event in St. Louis, Missouri. Starks [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 28, 2024 12:59PM


Tags: #wwe #bully ray #bubba ray dudley #the dark order

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90041/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π