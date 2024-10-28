Bully Ray on Dark Order’s Bold Stand Against Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (also known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE) recently joined Busted Open Radio, where he discussed a range of topics, including his thoughts on AEW’s Dark Order.

Reflecting on their early days, Ray shared, “Remember when Dark Order first hit the scene? Man, I was in to that gimmick, I was in to that story. I thought it was different, it was interesting. I think the Dark Order guys somehow have maintained a certain amount of love from the AEW fanbase.”

He also weighed in on the Dark Order’s confrontation with the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC), saying, “I like that these guys that don’t get as much TV time and aren’t around as much are so willing to put their lives on the line for a company that they believe in, because if they’re willing to do it then every top guy should be willing to do it also. The guy that wears the mask [Evil Uno], who’s a pretty decent talker, I can see him giving a rallying cry. Like, ‘what the hell is wrong with everybody over here? If we’re willing to fight, why aren’t you willing to fight too?’”

