NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2025 Tour Dates Confirmed: Starts February 19

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

NJPW has officially announced that the NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2025 Tour will begin on February 19th in Kadoma, Osaka, and conclude with back-to-back events on February 27th and 28th at Tokyo’s iconic Korakuen Hall.

Here are the full tour dates:

Wednesday, February 19: Towa Pharmaceutical RACTAB Dome Sub-Arena (Osaka Prefectural Kadoma Sports Center), Osaka

Thursday, February 20: Takamatsu City Gymnasium, No. 2 Stadium, Kagawa

Friday, February 21: Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, Second Stadium (EDION Arena Osaka), Osaka

Saturday, February 22: Nagoya International Congress Center Event Hall, Aichi

Monday, February 24: KBS Hall, Kyoto

Wednesday, February 26: Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 11, Chiba

Thursday, February 27: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Friday, February 28: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo