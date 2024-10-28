Sawyer Wreck Announces Her Retirement from Wrestling

Indie star Sawyer Wreck announced on her official X account that she plans to retire from the wrestling business next month. Wreck shared that her final wrestling appearance will take place on Saturday, November 16th.
Recently, Wreck has been a prominent figure in GCW events.
You can view her announcement below.
October 27, 2024
⚡ AEW Star Shocks Fans with Surprise Appearance at Glory Pro Wrestling Event
AEW star Ricky Starks shocked fans with a surprise appearance at Glory Pro Wrestling’s recent PPV event in St. Louis, Missouri. Starks [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 28, 2024 12:59PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com