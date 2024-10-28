WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sawyer Wreck Announces Her Retirement from Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Indie star Sawyer Wreck announced on her official X account that she plans to retire from the wrestling business next month. Wreck shared that her final wrestling appearance will take place on Saturday, November 16th.

Recently, Wreck has been a prominent figure in GCW events.

You can view her announcement below.

