Sawyer Wreck Announces Her Retirement from Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Indie star Sawyer Wreck announced on her official X account that she plans to retire from the wrestling business next month. Wreck shared that her final wrestling appearance will take place on Saturday, November 16th.

Recently, Wreck has been a prominent figure in GCW events.

You can view her announcement below.