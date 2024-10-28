AEW Star Shocks Fans with Surprise Appearance at Glory Pro Wrestling Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW star Ricky Starks shocked fans with a surprise appearance at Glory Pro Wrestling’s recent PPV event in St. Louis, Missouri. Starks stormed to the ring, taking down Sean Logan with a powerful spear, much to the audience’s delight.

Following his dramatic entrance, Starks addressed the crowd, expressing that he wouldn’t miss an opportunity of a lifetime. It was then revealed that Starks will face Kody Lane in an anticipated matchup on Sunday, November 24th. This appearance marks Starks’ first wrestling event since his match against QT Marshall on May 31st, as he has been absent from AEW television since March.