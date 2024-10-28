WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Westside Gunn Appoints AEW's MVP as Commissioner for 4th Rope Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Westside Gunn Appoints AEW's MVP as Commissioner for 4th Rope Wrestling

 
Rap music icon Westside Gunn has officially launched his new wrestling promotion, 4th Rope Wrestling, with the exciting announcement that AEW star MVP will take on the role of commissioner.

Gunn shared the news, writing, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!!!

HEELS HAVE EYES 3, 11/2, CHICAGO

Idk if y’all understand this or not, BUT 4TH ROPE IS AN OFFICIAL WRESTLING PROMOTION!!!!! GOD IS THE GREATEST, and I’m surrounding myself with great minds & talent. Together we’re gonna make HISTORY, and it all begins NEXT SAT. So get your TICKETS #4THROPE—join the hottest new movement in the culture today!

Come SUPPORT & GET YOUR TICKETS.”


#aew #mvp #westside gunn #4th rope wrestling

