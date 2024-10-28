Westside Gunn Appoints AEW's MVP as Commissioner for 4th Rope Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Rap music icon Westside Gunn has officially launched his new wrestling promotion, 4th Rope Wrestling, with the exciting announcement that AEW star MVP will take on the role of commissioner.

Gunn shared the news, writing, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!!!

HEELS HAVE EYES 3, 11/2, CHICAGO

Idk if y’all understand this or not, BUT 4TH ROPE IS AN OFFICIAL WRESTLING PROMOTION!!!!! GOD IS THE GREATEST, and I’m surrounding myself with great minds & talent. Together we’re gonna make HISTORY, and it all begins NEXT SAT. So get your TICKETS #4THROPE—join the hottest new movement in the culture today!

Come SUPPORT & GET YOUR TICKETS.”