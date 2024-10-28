MLW’s Bad Dude Tito to Defend Title in Falls Count Anywhere Match at Lucha Apocalypto

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

MLW (Major League Wrestling) has announced that MLW National Openweight Champion Bad Dude Tito will defend his title in a Falls Count Anywhere Match against Matthew Justice at Lucha Apocalypto on Saturday, November 9, at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Full Announcement:

Falls Count Anywhere Title Fight signed for Chicago

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) have announced a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the MLW National Openweight Championship: Bad Dude Tito Escondido (champion) vs. Matthew Justice at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

A falls count anywhere match has been signed following a shocking altercation at PIT-FIGHTERS. During the event, reigning MLW National Openweight Champion Bad Dude Tito Escondido viciously spiked Matthew Justice’s head through a chair with his devastating Tijuana Screwdriver.

The MLW National Openweight Championship will hang in the balance live worldwide for free on YouTube on Saturday, November 9.

This showdown has been brewing since MLW Summer of the Beasts, where tensions first ignited between Tito and Justice after a war of words. Tito, who has dominated the division since capturing the title in May in Chicago, looks to continue his reign of destruction. Meanwhile, Justice, fresh off impressive outings against top fighters like Matt Riddle, has caught the attention of MLW’s matchmakers and is poised to make a major statement.

In a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match, no corner of the arena is safe as Bad Dude Tito Escondido defends his MLW National Openweight Title against the relentless Matthew Justice. With no disqualifications and no limits, this fight is bound to push both men to their breaking points, and only the most savage will walk away with the gold!

Will Justice be able to overcome the odds and capture his first major singles championship? Or will Bad Dude Tito put another challenger down and continue his reign?

The stakes are high, the grudges are real, and the MLW National Openweight Championship is on the line at Lucha Apocalypto.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.