Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Need for New Left Knee After Years of Injuries

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

The knee issues that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin endured throughout his wrestling career trace back to his days playing college football in Texas. During a recent appearance on The Bobbycast, Austin disclosed that his left knee troubles started after suffering a torn ACL in college and revealed, “I need a new left knee.”

Reflecting on the injury, Austin shared, “That was my junior year (of college when I suffered a torn ACL). My first year at North Texas State University there in Denton, Texas. Running down on a kickoff coverage, I hit my guy who was supposed to block, and man, I went down. I’d never felt anything like what I felt in my left knee, and I tore my ACL, but it was a mop-end tear where you tear it in the middle, and the edges are kind of frayed. That’s why they call it a mop. But, they can either repair it, or not repair it. Based on the strength of my quads and my hamstrings, they didn’t repair that knee. So, anyway, subsequently, that’s what led to all my knee issues down the road, and I’ve had ACL, PCL put in there from cadaver ligaments several years ago, and you know, if I’m telling you like it is, and I will, I need a new left knee here pretty quick.”

With WWE WrestleMania 41 set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada—a place Austin considers his backyard—the Texas Rattlesnake previously expressed his hope to attend the 2025 event during a media appearance over the summer.

