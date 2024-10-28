Liv Morgan Claims Rhea Ripley Has Developed an "Obsession"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent interview in Las Vegas with The Schmo, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan shared candid insights about her ongoing feud with Rhea Ripley, suggesting that Ripley may have developed an obsession with her. Here are some highlights from Morgan’s statements:

"I think she’s obsessed. Honestly, I’m a little concerned about her. I've beaten her twice already, but she just won’t let me and Daddy Dom be. At this point, I’m doing everything to keep her at a distance. I think maybe she’s still hung up on Dominik, maybe bitter about me stepping in, winning the title, and taking over The Judgment Day. If I were in her shoes, I’d probably hate me too."

Morgan will compete at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend, facing WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax in a highly anticipated match for the first-ever Crown Jewel Women’s Championship. The event takes place Saturday, November 2, at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on Peacock.