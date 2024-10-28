WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brody King Eyes Return to NJPW with House of Black Trio Match in Japan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Brody King recently expressed a renewed interest in competing in Japan, specifically mentioning his desire to bring the House of Black into the ring for a trios match on Japanese soil. King, who was regularly featured in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) from 2019 to 2022, maintained a strong presence even during the pandemic, frequently appearing in taped episodes of New Japan STRONG.

In 2019, King first wrestled in Japan during NJPW’s Super Juniors tour, which further fueled his ambitions for future matches in the country. During an interview with WRESTLESPHERE, King openly shared his eagerness to return to Japan, stating, "Uh, oh, so much left that I want to accomplish in the ring. I would love to go back to New Japan, in Japan specifically, and do some matches there. I would love to do a trios match with the House of Black in Japan. I think that would be amazing."

Most recently, King represented NJPW at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view, where he and Malakai Black secured a victory in a four-way tag team match.

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #njpw #brody king

