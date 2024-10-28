Thunder Rosa Shuts Down Accusations Against Stephanie Vaquer Over Face Paint

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Stephanie Vaquer has been making waves since her NXT debut, including a standout match at Halloween Havoc. However, some fans accused her of copying Thunder Rosa’s face paint style. Rosa has since addressed the matter, clarifying that there was no issue, saying, “Nothing beats getting some love from your friends in other promotions!”

The Halloween Havoc event saw Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez take on Giulia and Vaquer in a thrilling tag team match, where Vaquer sealed the victory with an impressive Corkscrew Moonsault on Perez. Despite her performance, the face paint controversy became a hot topic online.

Thunder Rosa, friends with Vaquer outside the ring, took to Twitter to express her support, showing there was no animosity. Fans' accusations were dismissed, with Rosa emphasizing her appreciation for Vaquer's tribute.