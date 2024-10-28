Shawn Michaels Congratulates Fallon Henley on Her First WWE Title Win

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following an action-packed NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels extended his congratulations to Fallon Henley for her hard-fought championship win.

The event saw Kelani Jordan defend her NXT Women’s North American Championship in a Gauntlet match against Fatal Influence. After overcoming Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne, Henley clinched the victory over Jordan, capturing her first WWE title since signing with the company in 2021.

Following her triumphant moment, WWE NXT's head Shawn Michaels shared his pride in the new champion, posting a photo with Henley and commenting, “Big night for Fatal Influence, even bigger night for @FallonHenleyWWE! Congratulations to your new NXT Women’s North American Champion!”

In a thrilling post-match twist, WWE NXT's newest star ZARIA made a surprise entrance, launching an attack on all three members of Fatal Influence and asserting her dominance.

In response to the title change, Kelani Jordan’s real-life boyfriend, Carmelo Hayes, posted an encouraging message of support for Jordan on social media.