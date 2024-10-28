ZARIA’s In-Ring Debut, Along with Two Title Matches and More, Scheduled for WWE NXT on CW on October 29

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The card for the upcoming episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network is beginning to take shape.

During the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 premium live event on Sunday night, several matches were announced for the episode airing on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Here is the currently advertised lineup for the show:

- ZARIA’s in-ring debut

- Wendy Choo vs. Tatum Paxley (Casket Match)

- Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King w/ William Regal (Heritage Cup)

- Fraxiom vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander (Tag Team Titles)