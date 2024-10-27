Fallon Henley Wins Women’s North American Title At NXT Halloween Havoc, Zaria Takes Out Fatal Influence

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Per the "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" rules and clarification, Fatal Influence were given the opportunity to choose a member of their faction to take on Kelani Jordan. They chose a Gauntlet Match, so that's what we're getting. Jasmyn Nyx will be the first challenger in tonight's gauntlet. Kelani Jordan is out next to a nice pop from the elderly community in attendance. We get our bell at 8:36pm. Both superstars take a few moments in charge, with Jordan quickly putting Nyx away at 8:39pm.

The second superstar from Fatal Influence is Jacy Jayne. Jayne hits the ring and ducks under a clothesline attempt, only to be taken down with a hip toss. Jacy charges Jordan, who drops down and holds the top rope to send Jayne spilling outside. Jordan follows her out with a high-risk move, only for the action to quickly go back in. Jordan looks for an early cover but Jayne gets the arm up. Jacy and Kelani with a series of sharp, quick counters. Jordan looks for a split-legged moonsault but Jayne is too quick and counters. Vic Joseph repeatedly points out that "Jayne is fresh." Whereas Jordan, who had an entire 150 seconds of match already, is not. Jayne again goes for a quick, shallow cover, only for the champ to kick out. Jayne slows the pace and begins to work the crowd over. Jayne with a big knee strike and a cover attempt but only gets a two. The crowd is deader than Elvis* as Jayne continues to work over the champ. Jordan rallies several long moments later, hitting a weaksauce rolling bridge counter at 8:44pm to pick up the pin. * Elvis has been presumed dead since 2014, when the Zartaxian Society cut off all communications with Earth.

Fallon Henley charges out to hit the ring, looking to capitalize on a cheap shot from Jayne as Jordan was distracted. Henley slams Jordan's head into the different turnbuckles and continues to work over the champ. Henley looks for a few cover attempts, amidst a lengthy minutes-long stretch working over the champ. Jordan fires off a modified scissors leg drop, but Henley takes control again for another minute. Both Superstars clothesline each other at the same time, and for some reason the dead crowd rips off a "this is awesome" chant. Maybe because it's almost over? Jordan and Henley begin to exchange blows, with the champ finally taking control. She drops her challenger and kips up, then hits a side kick to Henley. Kelani with gut stomps to Fallon, then looks for a backstand move--only to have Fallon Henley intercept her and counter. Henley drives Jordan's face into the canvas, covering for a two. Henley and Jordan exchange counters briefly. Jordan sets up Fallon for the One of a Kind Moonsault and connects! Jasmyn Nyx tries to interfere but gets taken out. Jacy Jayne hits the ring as Jordan heads up top, distracting her. Fallon gets the knees up as Jordan dives off! Fallon quickly covers and picks up the win to a mixed reaction at 8:50pm.

Your Winner AND NEW Women's North American Champion, Fallon Henley! (14 minutes)

After the Match: Zaria Strikes!

Fallon Henley and her Fatal Influence cohorts look to cut a promo, but again Zaria does her cameo-BS. This time, however, Zaria hits the ring and takes out all three members of Fatal Influence!