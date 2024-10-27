Ridge Holland Defeats Andre Chase In Ambulance Match At NXT Halloween Havoc

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Out first is Ridge Holland, to a decent boo reaction from the Amish crowd in attendance tonight. Out next is Andre Chase, and a vintage Ambulance is set up on stage. We're reminded that the only way to win this match is to put your opponent in the rear of the ambulance and close the door. Chase gets a decent reaction, wearing a Freddy Kruger-themed Chase U sweater out. We get announcements ahead before our bell at 8:08pm. Chase starts off aggressive, getting the first several licks in as the action wastes no time spilling outside. Ridge and Andre battle up the ramp, with Holland at one point attempting to Lawn Dart (throw) Chase at the ambulance. Holland removes the ambulance's gurney/stretcher and throws Chase in, but can't close the door as Chase starts to thrash and fight back. Chase uses a fire extinguisher to spray Holland in the face. Chase begins to take the upper hand, but Holland shuts that shit down with a snap belly-to-belly suplex on the entrance ramp. Holland uses the stretcher to ram Chase and run him over. Chase rallies and uses the stretcher as a stepping-point to cross from the ring to Holland, dropping him. The crowd chants "we want buckets." At least, that's what I think they're saying. The action returns to the ring and Holland takes control.

The pace slows as Holland spends several agonizing moments dominating Chase. The crowd finally wakes up as Andre Chase manages to escape, and both men quickly attack each other with kendo sticks. Chase drops Holland twice, then does his C-H-A-S-E U kicks to a good reaction. Chase climbs the turnbuckles and hits a crossbody off the top, dropping Holland. Chase uses a steel chair to strike Holland in the back. The commentary team seem far more hyped about this match than anyone else. Chase follows Holland outside, only to walk into a scoop slam. Holland pulls back a strip of padding, exposing the floor, and calls for a bomb move. Chase counters, back-flipping Holland down onto the exposed concrete to a great pop. Chase uses the stretcher as a ram and runs over Holland, much as Ridge had done to Andre earlier. Chase uses the stretcher as a ram again and again, then begins to clear the commentary table to a huge pop. Holland looks to stop Chase, but after a brief struggle, Andre gains the upper hand and drives Ridge into the table. The crowd pops "one more time" but commentary speculate that Holland is out.

Chase loads Ridge onto the stretcher and begins to wheel him around the ring, towards the ramp. Holland falls off so Chase pulls him up, leading him towards the stretcher. Holland recovers--clearly playing possum--and whips Chase into the steel steps. Holland loads Chase up onto the stretcher and begins to wheel it up the ramp, towards the ambulance. Ridge shoves Chase towards the ambulance's rear open hatch, then Holland unloads fists into Andre's head. Holland retrieves a pumpkin to a huge pop (what?) but Chase recovers, using the back board to strike Holland. Chase uses a pumpkin to attack the downed Holland, then climbs the top of the ambulance. Chase dives off, hitting a buster, then throws Holland into the ambulance. Holland tries to fight the door closure, eventually raking at Chase's eye and allowing himself to escape. Chase slams the rear hatch door into Chase's face, then positions Chase under the opened door. Holland hits a guillotine slingshot, slinging Chase up into the ambulance door! Chase eats a Redeemer DDT from Holland on the ramp. Holland throws Chase into the ambulance and slams it shut at 8;23pm, picking up the win to a chorus of boos.