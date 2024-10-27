Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer Beat Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade at NXT Halloween Havoc, Zaria Appears

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Women's Tag Team Match: Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs Cora Jade & NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez

We start with entrances from Roxanne Perez and NXT's "mean girl," Cora Jade, both sporting matching blue-and-white checkered outfits more suiting of faces imo. Next out are our faces, starting with Stephanie Vaquer to a solid pop. She's quickly joined by Giulia to another nice pop. We get the bell at 7:37pm. Vaquer & Giulia take control for the first moments before Perez, coming in fresh, manages to take Stephanie down with an arm bar. Both superstars engage in a series of counters and pin attempts. The action continues back and forth, with one highlight coming at approximately 7:41pm when Vaquer & Giulia both put submission holds on the heels. Giulia follows this up with a missile dropkick and near fall cover on Perez. Jade manages to distract Giulia, allowing Perez to use a hair-yank to drop Giulia. The heels take control after a tag to Jade. Jade continues to isolate Giulia, keeping the superstar isolated to the heel's side of the ring. Perez comes in after several long moments as both heels continue to try to cut the ring in half. Finally Giulia rallies, and both women unload on each other until they both drop.

Perez looks to block the hot tag, but Giulia eventually makes it. Vaquer hits the ring with a high crossbody off the top, dropping Perez. Jade enters the ring only to be taken straight to the corner by Vaquer. Steph charges across the ring, from corner to corner as she nails both heels with leg strikes. Huge, painful-looking dragon screw onto Perez from Vaquer! Steph covers for a close two. Giulia recovers and both faces hold both heels in the middle of the ring. Both teams take a turn hitting stereo moves, with the heels gaining the upper hand. Jade hits a suicide dive to the outside to wipe out Giulia & Steph. Jade quickly heads up the top turnbuckle and dives back outside again, taking them down again! Perez takes Steph into the ring and looks for an arm hold, but Steph kicks out. Perez looks for an Irish whip and sets up Pop Rox, but Vaquer escapes. Vaquer and Perez battle on the top turnbuckle, with Perez hitting a beautiful Hurricanrana toss to the floor! Jade tags in and hits a diving bomb off the top for a cover. Giulia barely makes the save.

Giulia takes down Perez, only for Jade to take Giulia down with a gut-wrench suplex. Both Steph and Cora are legal, and both begin to fight it out again. Cora unloads on Step, but Steph fires back with a backdrop to gain some separation. All four superstars are down and the crowd comes alive. Giulia with a ripcord knee strike to Jade for a close two. Jade answers with a running knee strike, then tags in Perez. Jade hoists Giulia up on her shoulders and Roxanne Perez climbs the turnbuckles, perhaps hinting at a Doomsday Device. Giulia fights out and drops Jade, then hits an Underhook Suplex off the top on Perez. Steph, the legal Superstar, hits a suplex on Perez and picks up the win at 7:52pm! Slow start but the match greatly improved the final five minutes.

Your Winners, Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer! (15 minutes)

As our superstars celebrate/grieve the outcome, we get another appearance by Zaria (FKA Delta), who just stands there looking menacing.