Tony D’Angelo Retains North American Title With The Family’s Help at NXT Halloween Havoc

Oba Femi is out first to a healthy mixed reaction. Commentary repeatedly point out Femi's attack on D'Angelo earlier this week on NXT, in which Femi zip-tied Tony's heads to the ropes to ensure the Godfather of NXT had to watch as Oba destroyed the Family. D'Angelo gets a nice reaction, but being honest with you, the Hershey crowd is rather basic. We get official announcements ahead of our bell--but Tony D interrupts, stating "yeah, you know the rest" before clashing with the challenger at 7:10pm EST! We're under way! Both men slug it out as the ref calls for the bell. The action quickly spills outside, and Tony rams the challenger through the barricade to a loud holy shit chant early on! Tony immediately puts a ladder in the ring, strips the protective cover off the commentary table, and bridges a second ladder from apron to the ring! We're scant moments into our match, folks, and Oba Femi has taken down the champ. He goes to take the action into the ring, only to eat a chair shot from Tony! Tony starts to head outside, only to eat a chair shot from the challenger! Massive chokeslam at 7:12pm and the challenger looks for a cover. No joy! Wild start to our ppv!

The challenger takes a stretch in control, taking the champ back into the ring and using slower, powerful moves to wear down Tony. Tony looks to rally, with Vic Joseph screaming non-stop that the champ's gotten his second wind, only to be nearly chopped in half by a spear through a table set up in the corner. Femi retrieves a crowbar and Tony, slower to recover, grabs a steel chair. Femi uses the crowbar to strike at D'Angelo's chair, demolishing it. Femi takes Tony down and uses the crowbar to assist with a crossface-type hold. Tony tries to rally to his feet as the weak Hershey crowd tries to get into this. Femi breaks the hold and begins to stomp D'Angelo. Commentary and the crowd feel off tonight, it's an unusual vibe. Femi again uses the crowbar to wear away on D'Angelo's face. Every time Tony tries to rally, Femi manages to shut it down. Femi looks for a Fall From Grace but Tony D'Angelo finally comes alive, blocking it. Tony unloads on the challenger with big rights and lifts, finally dropping the big man with a powerful slam for a close two.

Tony heads outside and retrieves a table to a decent pop. Tony slides the table in the ring as the challenger uses the ropes to try to recover. Tony sets up the table in the ring and grabs Oba. Femi pops Tony up onto his shoulders, countering with a type of fireman's carry toss. Tony lands hard and grabs his right knee. Vic Joseph reminds us of Tony's history with knee injuries. Femi heads outside and grabs Tony, pulling him over to the corner. Femi uses zip ties to cuff Tony's right hand to the bottom turnbuckle! Suddenly The Family hit the ring! Stacks and Luca try to get involved, but Femi easily dispatches them to massive boos. Adriana Rizzo tries to wake up the Don of NXT, but Femi enters the ring and she backs off. Tony yells "don't you touch her" as Femi backs her down across the ring. Femi follows her outside. This distraction allows Tony D'Angelo to get free, charge across the ring and spear Femi through the ropes and into the bridged ladder! Weak "holy shit" chant from the weak Hershey's crowd. Tony sends Femi into the ring and follows, but walks right into a huge strike. Big Fall From Grace powerbomb from Femi to Tony for another close cover, but D'Angelo gets the shoulder up! Rizzo tosses a crowbar in and Femi's struck with it. Stacks and Luca get involved, attacking the challenger with a steel chair before hitting their double-move signature. Tony with a slam through the table! The Don of NXT covers and picks up the win in quick fashion at 7:25pm!