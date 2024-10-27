NXT Halloween Havoc Results (Oct. 27, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc results from Sunday, October 27, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Welcome boils, ghouls, non-boonary and alike to our fifth-annual (and 17th-overall edition) of Halloween Havoc, brought to you by NXT. Tonight's live event airs exclusively on Peacock, starting at 7pm, and takes place in the GIANT Center in lovely Hershey, Pennsylvania. There are five matches on tap for tonight's show, with three matches having special stipulations made by the "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" device. Just to quickly sum up, NXT Champion Trick Williams puts his gold on the line against former champ Ethan Page in a Devil's Playground match. NXT North American Champion Tony D'Angelo will defend his strap against Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match. And NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her gold against one of the members of Fatal Influence, with Fatal Influence getting the choice of opponent. Also on tap is tag team action, as NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade team up to take on the new blood team of Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia. And in an Ambulance Match, Ridge Holland takes on Andre Chase in what could be his final match. (Any match against Holland could prove to be a career-killer, just sayin'.)

NXT Halloween Havoc Live Results (Oct. 27, 2024) - GIANT Center - Hershey, PA

We're welcomed by our commentary team and see multiple superstars arriving earlier today. We then cut to a vignette, hosted by Gigi Dolin. She quickly introduces us to all five matches. Special shoutout to the MexiKing, live in attendance tonight. Without further ado, it's time for our first of three title matches for the night!

NXT North American Championship Tables, Ladders, & Scares Match: Tony D'Angelo(c) vs Oba Femi

Oba Femi is out first to a healthy mixed reaction. Commentary repeatedly point out Femi's attack on D'Angelo earlier this week on NXT, in which Femi zip-tied Tony's heads to the ropes to ensure the Godfather of NXT had to watch as Oba destroyed the Family. D'Angelo gets a nice reaction, but being honest with you, the Hershey crowd is rather basic. We get official announcements ahead of our bell--but Tony D interrupts, stating "yeah, you know the rest" before clashing with the challenger at 7:10pm EST! We're under way! Both men slug it out as the ref calls for the bell. The action quickly spills outside, and Tony rams the challenger through the barricade to a loud holy shit chant early on! Tony immediately puts a ladder in the ring, strips the protective cover off the commentary table, and bridges a second ladder from apron to the ring! We're scant moments into our match, folks, and Oba Femi has taken down the champ. He goes to take the action into the ring, only to eat a chair shot from Tony! Tony starts to head outside, only to eat a chair shot from the challenger! Massive chokeslam at 7:12pm and the challenger looks for a cover. No joy! Wild start to our ppv!

The challenger takes a stretch in control, taking the champ back into the ring and using slower, powerful moves to wear down Tony. Tony looks to rally, with Vic Joseph screaming non-stop that the champ's gotten his second wind, only to be nearly chopped in half by a spear through a table set up in the corner. Femi retrieves a crowbar and Tony, slower to recover, grabs a steel chair. Femi uses the crowbar to strike at D'Angelo's chair, demolishing it. Femi takes Tony down and uses the crowbar to assist with a crossface-type hold. Tony tries to rally to his feet as the weak Hershey crowd tries to get into this. Femi breaks the hold and begins to stomp D'Angelo. Commentary and the crowd feel off tonight, it's an unusual vibe. Femi again uses the crowbar to wear away on D'Angelo's face. Every time Tony tries to rally, Femi manages to shut it down. Femi looks for a Fall From Grace but Tony D'Angelo finally comes alive, blocking it. Tony unloads on the challenger with big rights and lifts, finally dropping the big man with a powerful slam for a close two.

Tony heads outside and retrieves a table to a decent pop. Tony slides the table in the ring as the challenger uses the ropes to try to recover. Tony sets up the table in the ring and grabs Oba. Femi pops Tony up onto his shoulders, countering with a type of fireman's carry toss. Tony lands hard and grabs his right knee. Vic Joseph reminds us of Tony's history with knee injuries. Femi heads outside and grabs Tony, pulling him over to the corner. Femi uses zip ties to cuff Tony's right hand to the bottom turnbuckle! Suddenly The Family hit the ring! Stacks and Luca try to get involved, but Femi easily dispatches them to massive boos. Adriana Rizzo tries to wake up the Don of NXT, but Femi enters the ring and she backs off. Tony yells "don't you touch her" as Femi backs her down across the ring. Femi follows her outside. This distraction allows Tony D'Angelo to get free, charge across the ring and spear Femi through the ropes and into the bridged ladder! Weak "holy shit" chant from the weak Hershey's crowd. Tony sends Femi into the ring and follows, but walks right into a huge strike. Big Fall From Grace powerbomb from Femi to Tony for another close cover, but D'Angelo gets the shoulder up! Rizzo tosses a crowbar in and Femi's struck with it. Stacks and Luca get involved, attacking the challenger with a steel chair before hitting their double-move signature. Tony with a slam through the table! The Don of NXT covers and picks up the win in quick fashion at 7:25pm!

Backstage: Lexis King Needs a Friend; Kelani's Opponent Chosen

We cut backstage and Lexis King is asked about needing a corner man for this week's NXT. He cuts a quick promo about not having a corner man yet, and discusses the challenges of being his own man and not living in his father's image. He finds one in none-other-than William Regal! He briefly mentions knowing King's father (Brian Pillman). We're then show a clip earlier, where Fatal Influence decide that Kelani will now run a gauntlet match.

Women's Tag Team Match: Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs Cora Jade & NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez

We start with entrances from Roxanne Perez and NXT's "mean girl," Cora Jade, both sporting matching blue-and-white checkered outfits more suiting of faces imo. Next out are our faces, starting with Stephanie Vaquer to a solid pop. She's quickly joined by Giulia to another nice pop. We get the bell at 7:37pm. Vaquer & Giulia take control for the first moments before Perez, coming in fresh, manages to take Stephanie down with an arm bar. Both superstars engage in a series of counters and pin attempts. The action continues back and forth, with one highlight coming at approximately 7:41pm when Vaquer & Giulia both put submission holds on the heels. Giulia follows this up with a missile dropkick and near fall cover on Perez. Jade manages to distract Giulia, allowing Perez to use a hair-yank to drop Giulia. The heels take control after a tag to Jade. Jade continues to isolate Giulia, keeping the superstar isolated to the heel's side of the ring. Perez comes in after several long moments as both heels continue to try to cut the ring in half. Finally Giulia rallies, and both women unload on each other until they both drop.

Perez looks to block the hot tag, but Giulia eventually makes it. Vaquer hits the ring with a high crossbody off the top, dropping Perez. Jade enters the ring only to be taken straight to the corner by Vaquer. Steph charges across the ring, from corner to corner as she nails both heels with leg strikes. Huge, painful-looking dragon screw onto Perez from Vaquer! Steph covers for a close two. Giulia recovers and both faces hold both heels in the middle of the ring. Both teams take a turn hitting stereo moves, with the heels gaining the upper hand. Jade hits a suicide dive to the outside to wipe out Giulia & Steph. Jade quickly heads up the top turnbuckle and dives back outside again, taking them down again! Perez takes Steph into the ring and looks for an arm hold, but Steph kicks out. Perez looks for an Irish whip and sets up Pop Rox, but Vaquer escapes. Vaquer and Perez battle on the top turnbuckle, with Perez hitting a beautiful Hurricanrana toss to the floor! Jade tags in and hits a diving bomb off the top for a cover. Giulia barely makes the save.

Giulia takes down Perez, only for Jade to take Giulia down with a gut-wrench suplex. Both Steph and Cora are legal, and both begin to fight it out again. Cora unloads on Step, but Steph fires back with a backdrop to gain some separation. All four superstars are down and the crowd comes alive. Giulia with a ripcord knee strike to Jade for a close two. Jade answers with a running knee strike, then tags in Perez. Jade hoists Giulia up on her shoulders and Roxanne Perez climbs the turnbuckles, perhaps hinting at a Doomsday Device. Giulia fights out and drops Jade, then hits an Underhook Suplex off the top on Perez. Steph, the legal Superstar, hits a suplex on Perez and picks up the win at 7:52pm! Slow start but the match greatly improved the final five minutes.

After the Match: Delta/Zaria Tease; What's in the Box?

As our superstars celebrate/grieve the outcome, we get another appearance by Zaria (FKA Delta), who just stands there looking menacing. We're then treated to clips from "What's in the Box?" as various WWE Superstars--from DIY to Bianca/Jade, Mia Yim to Bayley, and many others--reach into a box to determine what's in it. And what's in it? The Boogeyman's head, as he eats living worms!

We cut to Bubba Ray Dudley in the crowd, who gloats over the match we just witnessed then hypes the cameo by Zaria. Dudley goes on to praise the Tables, Ladders and Scares match, then makes his predictions for our upcoming third (of five) match--Holland vs Chase in an Ambulance match. We get a video hyping their history.

Ambulance Match: Andre Chase vs Ridge Holland

Out first is Ridge Holland, to a decent boo reaction from the Amish crowd in attendance tonight. Out next is Andre Chase, and a vintage Ambulance is set up on stage. We're reminded that the only way to win this match is to put your opponent in the rear of the ambulance and close the door. Chase gets a decent reaction, wearing a Freddy Kruger-themed Chase U sweater out. We get announcements ahead before our bell at 8:08pm. Chase starts off aggressive, getting the first several licks in as the action wastes no time spilling outside. Ridge and Andre battle up the ramp, with Holland at one point attempting to Lawn Dart (throw) Chase at the ambulance. Holland removes the ambulance's gurney/stretcher and throws Chase in, but can't close the door as Chase starts to thrash and fight back. Chase uses a fire extinguisher to spray Holland in the face. Chase begins to take the upper hand, but Holland shuts that shit down with a snap belly-to-belly suplex on the entrance ramp. Holland uses the stretcher to ram Chase and run him over. Chase rallies and uses the stretcher as a stepping-point to cross from the ring to Holland, dropping him. The crowd chants "we want buckets." At least, that's what I think they're saying. The action returns to the ring and Holland takes control.

The pace slows as Holland spends several agonizing moments dominating Chase. The crowd finally wakes up as Andre Chase manages to escape, and both men quickly attack each other with kendo sticks. Chase drops Holland twice, then does his C-H-A-S-E U kicks to a good reaction. Chase climbs the turnbuckles and hits a crossbody off the top, dropping Holland. Chase uses a steel chair to strike Holland in the back. The commentary team seem far more hyped about this match than anyone else. Chase follows Holland outside, only to walk into a scoop slam. Holland pulls back a strip of padding, exposing the floor, and calls for a bomb move. Chase counters, back-flipping Holland down onto the exposed concrete to a great pop. Chase uses the stretcher as a ram and runs over Holland, much as Ridge had done to Andre earlier. Chase uses the stretcher as a ram again and again, then begins to clear the commentary table to a huge pop. Holland looks to stop Chase, but after a brief struggle, Andre gains the upper hand and drives Ridge into the table. The crowd pops "one more time" but commentary speculate that Holland is out.

Chase loads Ridge onto the stretcher and begins to wheel him around the ring, towards the ramp. Holland falls off so Chase pulls him up, leading him towards the stretcher. Holland recovers--clearly playing possum--and whips Chase into the steel steps. Holland loads Chase up onto the stretcher and begins to wheel it up the ramp, towards the ambulance. Ridge shoves Chase towards the ambulance's rear open hatch, then Holland unloads fists into Andre's head. Holland retrieves a pumpkin to a huge pop (what?) but Chase recovers, using the back board to strike Holland. Chase uses a pumpkin to attack the downed Holland, then climbs the top of the ambulance. Chase dives off, hitting a buster, then throws Holland into the ambulance. Holland tries to fight the door closure, eventually raking at Chase's eye and allowing himself to escape.

Chase slams the rear hatch door into Chase's face, then positions Chase under the opened door. Holland hits a guillotine slingshot, slinging Chase up into the ambulance door! Chase eats a Redeemer DDT from Holland on the ramp. Holland throws Chase into the ambulance and slams it shut at 8;23pm, picking up the win to a chorus of boos.

