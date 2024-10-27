WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024: Previewing Tonight’s Show in Hershey, PA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 27, 2024

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024: Previewing Tonight’s Show in Hershey, PA

WWE NXT makes its return tonight with a special event that fans won’t want to miss. The action will take place at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as WWE NXT Halloween Havoc kicks off at 7/6c, streaming live on Peacock.

Tonight’s premium live event features an exciting lineup of matches:

- Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page (NXT Title Devil’s Playground)

- Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

- Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi (North American Title TL-Scares)

- Kelani Jordan vs. TBA (Women’s North American Title)

- Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland (Ambulance Match)

Tags: #wwe #nxt #halloween havoc

