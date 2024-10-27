WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024: Previewing Tonight’s Show in Hershey, PA

WWE NXT makes its return tonight with a special event that fans won’t want to miss. The action will take place at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as WWE NXT Halloween Havoc kicks off at 7/6c, streaming live on Peacock.
Tonight’s premium live event features an exciting lineup of matches:
- Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page (NXT Title Devil’s Playground)
- Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi (North American Title TL-Scares)
- Kelani Jordan vs. TBA (Women’s North American Title)
- Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland (Ambulance Match)
⚡ Sebastian Kidder, Step Son of Ric Flair, Passes Away; Mother Wendy Barlow Expresses Heartbreak
Sebastian Kidder, a promising musician and the stepson of wrestling icon Ric Flair, has tragically passed away at the age of 24 by sui [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 27, 2024 07:39PM
